Win tickets to UB40!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Fact or Fiction, maria & chad, Marquee Theatre, ub40

The gang here at 94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see UB40 at the Marquee Theatre!

How to Win

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday in the 7 a.m. hour!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: July 25th, 2017
  • Venue: Marquee Theatre
  • Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!

