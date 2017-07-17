Win tickets to UB40!

The gang here at 94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see UB40 at the Marquee Theatre!

How to Win

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday in the 7 a.m. hour!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494.

Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: July 25th, 2017

Venue: Marquee Theatre

Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!