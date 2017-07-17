Win Tickets to the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: baseball, Diamondbacks, Kool FM, nationals

Listen to KOOL FM for your shot at tickets to a Diamondbacks vs. Nationals game this Saturday!
Plus all winners are qualified for the grand prize – Four (4) packs of upgraded tickets and a D-backs swag bag!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake all this week and wait for your cue to call in!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller, and the tickets are yours!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, July 22, 2017
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Check out more information here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live