Win tickets to Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Comerica

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, with special guests The Wallflowers, at the end of the month!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Tune in to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: July 25, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live