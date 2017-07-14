Queen Offer New Details about Freddie Mercury Biopic

By Abby Hassler

Queen have provided details about the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Rumors have been circulating about the movie for the past few years, but specific information has been lacking — until now. This morning (July 14), the band posted news about the movie on their website.

The film is due for release next year, and it will be directed by Bryan Singer, who previously worked on the X-Men series. Rami Malek will play Queen’s iconic frontman Mercury.

“Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,” Roger Taylor and Brian May said in a statement. “He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”