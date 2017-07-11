Did You Get Your Free Food And Slurpee Today?

July 11, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
There’s free food and free Slurpee’s out there today!

First of all, Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day by giving customers who are willing to dress in any of cow attire a free entree! Last year, they gave away 1.6 million entree’s of almost any menu item except salads!

Then, 7-11 is celebrating their 90th birthday with free Slurpee’s! Participating stores are giving away a small Slurpee between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. while supplies last. This year, you can try their new Cotton Candy flavor for a limited time.

