Blood donations in the Valley of the Sun are normally down during the summertime for lots of reasons. Some people are on vacation while others just want to stay out of the heat! But, what ever the reason, the Red Cross says there have been 61,000 fewer donations over the last two months and they are in desperate need of help! They’re looking for both blood and platelet donors with their blood drive now through July 25th.

