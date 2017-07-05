Win tickets to Earth Wind & Fire!

July 5, 2017 12:00 AM

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Earth Wind & Fire, Chic and Nile Rodgers at Talking Stick Resort Arena!

How to Win

Listen to Maria & Chad this week!

  • Tune in to Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Wednesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller and play Fact or Fiction to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: July 18, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live