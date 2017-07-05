Win tickets to Earth Wind & Fire!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Earth Wind & Fire, Chic and Nile Rodgers at Talking Stick Resort Arena!
How to Win
Listen to Maria & Chad this week!
- Tune in to Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Wednesday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the correct caller and play Fact or Fiction to win a pair of tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: July 18, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!