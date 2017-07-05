Win Cheech & Chong tickets!

July 5, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Cheech And Chong, Talking Stick Resort Arena

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see the hippie-comedic duo Cheech & Chong at Talking Stick!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Wednesday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Maria and Chad this Wednesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, July 21, 2017
  • Time: 8:30 pm
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort
  • Address: 9800 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona 85250

For more information click HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live