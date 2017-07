It sounded so good that Santa had decided to come down from the North Pole to see it for himself! He’ll be there, and to make sure that he feels right at home, there will be tons and tons of snow in Murphy Park to help welcome him. (Actually, it’s for the kids to play in but don’t tell him!) It’s Glendale’s annual “Christmas In July” event this Saturday in downtown Glendale!

