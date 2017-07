It was a neighborhood 4th of July block party where one father decided to make a home made Slip-N-Slide for the kids to play on. But, one resident didn’t see the fun in all of it and called Police to come clear the road. When the Cops got there, they determined that it WASN’T blocking the road. As a matter of fact, they thought that it was a pretty good idea and then took a ride on it!

