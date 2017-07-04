Need A Ride On The 4th?

July 4, 2017 6:00 AM By Tom Peake
We hope you have a fun and SAFE 4th with your family, so we wanted to pass along a few options to make sure that you are!

One of them is AAA’s “Tipsy Tow.” Anyone can call for a “Tipsy Tow” – drivers, passengers, bartenders, party-hosts, or even restaurant managers. No AAA membership required! To request a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) during any service period, ask for a “Tipsy Tow,”

HERE’S MORE INFO FOR TIPSY TOW!

Take the Light Rail! There are 4th celebrations all over the Valley and the Light Rail can help you get there!

HERE’S ROUTES AND SCHEDULES!

 

