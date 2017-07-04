Need A Ride On The 4th?

We hope you have a fun and SAFE 4th with your family, so we wanted to pass along a few options to make sure that you are!
One of them is AAA’s “Tipsy Tow.” Anyone can call for a “Tipsy Tow” – drivers, passengers, bartenders, party-hosts, or even restaurant managers. No AAA membership required! To request a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) during any service period, ask for a “Tipsy Tow,”
HERE’S MORE INFO FOR TIPSY TOW!
Take the Light Rail! There are 4th celebrations all over the Valley and the Light Rail can help you get there!