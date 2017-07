Tonight the ‘Kool Kids On The Block’ hit the streets to downtown Mesa for the annual AZ Celebration of Freedom with Charlie Huero. We love this event, live music, tickets to give away, food trucks galore, and celebrating our Great Country! Where could we go wrong? We had so much fun out in Mesa and we cannot wait until next year.

Until next year, check out our awesome photos of The AZ Celebration of Freedom for the year 2017 HERE!