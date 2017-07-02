Brass Armadillo with Carolyn Coffey!! 7-2-17

Carolyn Coffey and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to Brass Armadillo this afternoon!! We had such a blast out with everyone today especially with the Big Prize Machine!! Tons of listeners got Brass Armadillo gear like tote bags, cups, koozies, and hats! 94.5 KOOL FM also gave away Pink Floyd, Bruce Hornsby, D- Back’s, and Wild Life World Zoo tickets too!! We had a great time browsing around their store too and even Carolyn Coffey walked away with some interesting finds! Books, telephones, clothes, lamps, you name it they got it! Come by your nearest Brass Armadillo store near you to see all that they have to offer.. You can also check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..