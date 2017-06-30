Welcome to “THE 2ND WAVE”!

I’m very excited about this new show on 94.5 KOOL FM! “THE 2ND WAVE” will be on every Sunday night from 8pm-10pm. Like the title, this is all about New Wave music which came to us in late 70’s and into the mid to upper 80’s. You will hear artists that we currently play on the station, but you will also hear songs from those artists that were more a part of the “New Wave” scene. Some songs will be totally new to KOOL!

“THE 2ND WAVE” will feature artist like Adam Ant, The Cars, R.E.M., Talking Heads, New Order, The Cure, Depeche Mode, U2, INXS, Psychedelic Furs, Pet Shop Boys, and a whole ton more! Remember those house parties back in the day? The $2 red solo cup “All you can drink” parties? Maybe your first concert? I’m so excited for this show because back in the day I got to play DJ to this stuff at the parties, NOW- I get to do it on the radio!

As we are building this web page out, I would love your feedback on what you have heard so far. What would you like to hear more of or less of, and any ideas you may have! This is our music so let have some fun with this! Send me a message on my Facebook page: Click here!

Thanks again for listening! Time to catch the wave.

Cheers-

Charlie Huero