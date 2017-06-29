This Should Come In Handy To Help Keep The Kids Cool!

June 29, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
One of the best inventions for parents with small ones is something called the splash pad!  You can sit by in the shade while the kids splash around on the…uh….pad. And let’s face it.  We really don’t mind that much if we have to go in and settle a small dispute! If only there were a map of not only the closest splash pad, but pool and water park too!  Brace yourself!  Thanks to ABC 15, there is!!!!!

SPLASH AROUND HERE FOR THE MAP!

