Win Tickets to the Celebration of Freedom!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot at a hotel stay at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa Hotel and Convention Center to give you a chance to check out the KOOLest Celebration of Freedom on the 4th of July!
How to Win
Listen to KOOL FM all this week!
- Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call in 602-260-9494
- Be the correct caller and the prize is yours!
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Event time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center
Address: 263 N Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!