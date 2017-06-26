Win Tickets to the Celebration of Freedom!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot at a hotel stay at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa Hotel and Convention Center to give you a chance to check out the KOOLest Celebration of Freedom on the 4th of July!

How to Win

Listen to KOOL FM all this week!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call in 602-260-9494

Be the correct caller and the prize is yours!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Event time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center

Address: 263 N Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!