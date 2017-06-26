Paris Jackson’s Newest Tattoo Pays Tribute to Michael

By Hayden Wright

At the ripe old age of 19, Paris Jackson’s tattoo collection already includes 23 designs. Her latest foot tattoo bears the word “Applehead” in whimsical script, leading armchair detectives to figure out what it means. When she unveiled the new ink on Instagram, Paris wrote, “with every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you.”

Teen Vogue reports that the design is a tribute to her late father, King of Pop Michael Jackson. “Applehead” was reportedly a nickname he gave her as a child. Some of Paris’ other tattoos celebrate Michael’s memory, including her first: The words “Queen of My Heart” in the Thriller icon’s handwriting.

Tattoo artist Justin Lewis shared a close-up image of the tat, writing “I had a amazing time seeing ya today lil sis. Lots of love and light.”

Check out Paris’ latest tattoo here: