This is going to be good! The D-Backs are hosting Star Wars night Saturday, and are giving away a Paul Goldschmidt S-Wing Fighter Pilot Bobble-head to the first 20,000 through the gates! Darth Vader, Chewbacca & Stormtroopers will be in the concourse area for pictures. And, there’s fireworks & Star Wars music after the game.

