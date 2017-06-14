Stevie Nicks Debuts New Single ‘Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go’

By Abby Hassler

Stevie Nicks debuted a new ballad “Your Hand I Will Never Let Go” today (June 14). The track is featured in the Naomi Wats-drama, The Book of Henry, which will hit theaters this Friday (June 16).

Written by Thomas Barlett and Ryan Miller, Nicks’ song will fall alongside original music composed by Michael Giacchino on the film’s soundtrack.

“Drowned in thought and caught in a stare/ Talking to ghosts who were not there,” Nicks sings. “Then you took my hand/ Transformation began/ Commotion where it once was still/ Fireworks explode/ Front row tickets to the show/ This hand I will never let it go.”

Listen to “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” below.