Win Tickets to Bob Seger!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you to see Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 28!
How to Win:
Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue, call 602-260-9494
- If you are the lucky caller, play Fact or Fiction to try to win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: October 28, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Click here for more information!