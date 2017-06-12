Win Tickets to Bob Seger!

June 12, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: bob seger, Kool FM, Talking Stick Resort Arena

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you to see Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 28!

How to Win:

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue, call 602-260-9494
  • If you are the lucky caller, play Fact or Fiction to try to win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: October 28, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Click here for more information!

