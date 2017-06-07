Gregg Allman Honored at CMT Awards

By Abby Hassler

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks paid tribute to the late Gregg Allman during tonight’s CMT Music Awards.

The group launched the 2017 ceremony with a performance of the Allman Brothers Band’s classic “Midnight Rider” off the band’s 1970 studio album, Idlewild South.

“This one hurts a lot,” Aldean wrote upon hearing of Allman’s passing. “This was one of my heroes. He made it seem possible for a kid to come out of Macon, Georgia, make a name for himself and make it in this business. He was such an inspiration to so many of us that tried so hard to imitate him but could just never quite do it the same. Thanks for the music and thanks for making me believe I could achieve my music dreams too.”