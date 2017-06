The Kool Kids on the Block and Charlie Huero went to San Tan Valley for the grand opening of the new Lennar Homes community! Lennar Homes provided two food trucks, drinks and a bouncy house for guests. We gave one lucky winner a pair of tickets to the Hyper Space Tour: Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on June 16th. We also had three people win cash prizes of $50 and $100! We had so much fun!

