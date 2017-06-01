Newcomers Guide To A Phoenix Summer

June 1, 2017 9:55 AM By Tom Peake
I remember when I moved to the Valley from the Midwest 38 years ago, some things were done a little different than what I was used to.  I had to learn some of them the hard way. Things like, the steering wheel & the car’s interior get just a little warmer here after sitting in the sun.  Just a little.  Going barefoot is an adventure you must experience for yourself! And mowing your yard at 7 a.m. on a Saturday isn’t frowned upon.  If this is your first summer here, you should check out this guide put together by AZ Central.

IT’S OVER HERE…IN THE SUN! 

