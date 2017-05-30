Win Tickets to Boston!

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Tuesday through Friday to win tickets to see Boston!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria & Chad on KOOL FM this Tuesday through Friday!

Listen to Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad and wait for your cue to call in!

When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494

Be the correct caller and have the correct answers for Fact or Fiction, and the tickets are yours!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2017

Venue: Comerica Theatre

Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, CLICK HERE!