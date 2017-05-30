Win Tickets to Average White Band!

May 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Average White Band, Kool FM, tom peake

94.5 KOOL FM wants you to experience the funky sounds of the ’70s, so we’re sending you and a friend to see Average White Band live in concert, Thursday, June 8th!

How to Win:

Listen to Tom Peake this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake on KOOL FM this Tuesday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-9494 when given the cue to call.
  • If you are the lucky caller, you win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, June 8th, 2017
  • Venue: Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
  • Address: 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Click here for more information!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live