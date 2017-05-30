Win Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Tickets!

May 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Ak-chin Pavilion, chicago, The Doobie Brothers

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 11th, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Tuesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday June 11, 2017
  • Time: 7:30 pm
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 North 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85035

For more information click HERE!

