ADOT Lowered The Speed Limit On Part Of I-17 Memorial Day Weekend!

May 26, 2017
It’s part of a safety campaign to reduce crashes and delays because of speeding and driver inattention. The speed limits will be lowered 10 mph during peak Memorial Day weekend travel periods on a winding stretch of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.

Starting today (Friday), it will be lowered on the northbound side of I-17 between New River and Sunset Point Rest Area. Speed limits on the same stretch of southbound I-17 will be reduced by 10 mph on Monday, May 29.

Temporary signs will advise drivers of the lower speed limits. For example, areas where the speed limit is ordinarily 65 mph will have a speed limit of 55 mph. Throughout the long weekend, temporary electronic signs will remind drivers how fast they are going.

