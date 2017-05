It opened October 3rd, 1979 with Sears, Broadway & Goldwater’s as the anchor stores and was a major shopping destination for many years. In April of 2003, Avril Lavigne did a concert there for over 3,000 people.

With The Arizona Mills Mall opening in 1997, and Chandler Fashion in 2001, shoppers began finding other places to shop, and Fiesta Mall’s popularity began to fade.

