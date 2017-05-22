WIN Roger Waters Tickets!

May 22, 2017 4:00 AM
94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Roger Waters at Gila River Arena on June 14th, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Tune in to Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2017
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W. Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

