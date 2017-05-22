WIN Roger Waters Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Roger Waters at Gila River Arena on June 14th, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!
- Tune in to Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Venue: Gila River Arena
- Address: 9400 W. Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information, click here!