Win Tickets to New Kids on the Block Pre Party!

May 19, 2017 3:00 AM
94.5 KOOL-FM has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the New Kids on the Block Pre Party at Crescent Ballroom, where you’ll have a chance to win front row tickets to the Total Package Tour!

How to Win

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Maria And Chad and Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday May 26, 2017
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

