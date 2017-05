By Abby Hassler

Roger Waters shared a poignant music video for his latest single, “The Last Refugee” today (May 19).

The track comes from his upcoming studio album Is This the Life We Really Want?, his first in 25 years.

Directed by Sean Evans, the emotional clip features a dancer in exile, putting a human face on the worldwide refugee crisis.

Waters’ new album arrives June 2. Watch his beautiful music video below.