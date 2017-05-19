Foreigner High School Choir Winner

I love it! Some kids in Phoenix are going to be ROCK STARS as they sing on stage with Foreigner on August 24th at the AK-CHIN Pavilion! I got to visit Ironwood High School and the Excelsis Choir as they performed their Spring concert.

They had no idea that I was coming. Mr. Geoff Hutter is their director, and he was in on the secret. What an amazing group of kids! Soon, they will sing in front of thousands and live out a dream. Congrats!

A big THANK YOU to all who participated! You are all amazing!