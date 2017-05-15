Win Tickets to the Pirates of the Caribbean Advanced Screening!

KOOL FM is giving you a shot at a 4-pack of passes to the exclusive 3D advanced screening of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!
How to Win
Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Charlie Huero and Tom Peake Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call in at 602-260-9494.
- Be the correct caller and you’ll get tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Venue: Harkins Arizona Mills IMAX
- Address: 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282