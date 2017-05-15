Win Tickets to the Pirates of the Caribbean Advanced Screening!

May 15, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Pirates of the Caribbean

KOOL FM is giving you a shot at a 4-pack of passes to the exclusive 3D advanced screening of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!

How to Win

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero and Tom Peake Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call in at 602-260-9494.
  • Be the correct caller and you’ll get tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017
  • Venue: Harkins Arizona Mills IMAX
  • Address: 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live