Win Tickets to the Main Event Grand Opening!

May 15, 2017 11:12 AM
KOOL FM wants to hook you up with 4 tickets to the grand opening of Main Event in Gilbert, including food, beverages, activities and games!!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

  • Call in to 602-260-9494 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your shot at tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2017
  • Venue: Main Event Entertainment – Gilbert
  • Address: 1735 S Santan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ 85295

For more information,  click here!

