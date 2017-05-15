Win Tickets to Comicon!

May 15, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Fact or Fiction, Kool FM, Maria and Chad

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with 4 tickets to Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center!

How to Win:

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday in the 7 a.m. hour!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28
  • Venue: Phoenix Convention Center
  • Address: 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

