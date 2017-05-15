Win Tickets to Comicon!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with 4 tickets to Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center!
How to Win:
Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday in the 7 a.m. hour!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494.
- Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28
- Venue: Phoenix Convention Center
- Address: 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!