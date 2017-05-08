Win Tickets to The Total Package Tour!

94.5 KOOL FM has your chances throughout the day at tickets to the Total Package Tour!
How to Win
Listen to Maria & Chad, Tom Peake and Charlie Huero throughout the week!
- Listen to your favorite KOOL personalities throughout the day Monday through Friday
- Listen for your cue to call in
- Be the correct caller and you’ll get tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: May 26, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!