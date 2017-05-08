Win Tickets to The Total Package Tour!

94.5 KOOL FM has your chances throughout the day at tickets to the Total Package Tour!

How to Win

Listen to Maria & Chad, Tom Peake and Charlie Huero throughout the week!

Listen to your favorite KOOL personalities throughout the day Monday through Friday

Listen for your cue to call in

Be the correct caller and you’ll get tickets!

Event Details:

Date: May 26, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!