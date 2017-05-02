Win tickets to Janet Jackson!

May 2, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Fact or Fiction, janet jackson, Talking Stick Resort Arena

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson at Talking Stick Resort Arena on September 21, 2017!

How to Win

Play Fact or Fiction with Chad & Maria Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chad & Maria in the 7 AM hour
  • Listen for your cue to call in
  • Play Fact or Fiction and you’ll get your shot at tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

