Win Tickets to Thunder Down Under!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to Thunder Down Under at Talking Stick Resort!
How to Win:
Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday in the 7 a.m. hour
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort
- Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
For more information, click here!