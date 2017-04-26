Chuck Berry’s New Single ‘Wonderful Woman’ is Dedicated to Wife ‘Toddy’

By Abby Hassler

Last month, rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away after an illustrious career at 90 years old. Today (April 26), Berry’s family released a new single “Wonderful Woman” from his upcoming final album, Chuck.

This tune, like the rest of the album, is dedicated to Themetta “Toddy” Berry, his wife of 68 years, according to The New Yorker.

“This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy,” Berry said in a previously prepared statement. “My darlin’, I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

This is the second released song from the highly anticipated posthumous album after the Berry family dropped “Big Boys” less than a week after his passing.

The single was recorded with the help of Berry’s son, Charles Jr., his grandson, Charles III, and the iconic blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Chuck will be the artist’s first LP since his 1979’s Rock It.

Listen to the new single below.