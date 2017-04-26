Aretha Franklin Blasts Dionne Warwick for ‘Libel’ via Lengthy Fax

By Abby Hassler

“I don’t care about her apology, at this point, it isn’t about an apology, it’s about libel,” Aretha Franklin recently told the Associated Press about a five-year feud in the making with fellow singer Dionne Warwick.

Five years ago Dionne Warwick mistakenly referred to Franklin as Whitney Houston’s godmother at Houston’s funeral. Due to contractual obligations and health reasons, Franklin was not in attendance.

A few days later, Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston, corrected the error, saying her true godmother was Darlene Love. Despite this follow-up, Franklin sent a lengthy fax to the news outlet Monday (April 26) to address this “libelous” statement five years after the fact.

Franklin expressed the comment was damaging to her and waited for the right time to address the issue. The followed up, revealing, “We’ve never been friends and I don’t think that Dionne has ever liked me.”