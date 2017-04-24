#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - SOLD OUT

Win Tickets to Lost Lake Festival!

April 24, 2017 2:46 PM

Listen to KOOL FM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lost Lake Festival.

Check out below for how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen To Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: October 20-22, 2017
  • Venue:Steele Indian School Park
  • Address: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!

