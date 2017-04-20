Prince was the Best Selling Artist of 2016

By Radio.com Staff

Prince sold more albums than anyone in 2016, according to a new report in Billboard.

Related: Prince’s ‘Deliverance’ EP Pulled from Streaming Services

The artist’s albums and tracks sold 7.7 million copies last year. That puts him significantly ahead of the next best selling artist Adele, who moved 2.2 million units.

The best-selling albums from the Purple One’s catalog were The Very Best Of Prince (668,000 copies), Purple Rain (498,000 copies) and 1999 (169,000 copies).

Prince passed last April at the age of 57. His death was ruled an accidental Fentanyl overdose.