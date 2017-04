Chad, from the KOOL Morning show with Chad and Maria, joined the KOOL Kids On The Block at the Department of Public Safety barbeque. The barbeque was to benefit the Special Olympics and safety departments from across the city showed up to show their support. During the event, DPS employees engaged in raffles for iPads and televisions, and one lucky KOOL listener won tickets to the upcoming PIR race!

Check out the photos in the gallery! Until next year DPS!