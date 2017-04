A kid in Georgia (Peachtree City to be exact) got the cops to help him ask a girl to prom…by pulling him over and pretending to find POT in his car!

A cop cuffed him and accused him of lying. Then he showed the girl a bag and asked if it looked like weed. But it was actually a note. Then they uncuffed the kid and he pulled out a sign that said, “Say yes, or you’re under arrest.”