A woman in Texas recently moved into a new place and didn’t have a plunger yet. So when her toilet got clogged last week she tried to unclog it by just reaching her hand in there. ¬†And it got stuck, so she had to call the fire department!

They had to unhook the toilet from the wall, carry it outside with her, and break chunks off by tapping it with a sledgehammer until she could get her hand out.