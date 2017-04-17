#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

Win tickets to the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix!

April 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Phoenix Internation Raceway

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday, April 29 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, April 29 2017
  • Venue: Phoenix International Raceway
  • Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live