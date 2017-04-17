Win tickets to the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday, April 29 2017!
How to Win:
Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, April 29 2017
- Venue: Phoenix International Raceway
- Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323
For more information, click here!