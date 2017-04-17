Win tickets to see REO Speedwagon!

94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see REO Speedwagon at Celebrity Theatre on May 5, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

Date: May 5, 2017

Venue: Celebrity Theatre

Address: 440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information, click here!