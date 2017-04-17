#Kidtopia Festival For Kids - Info - Tickets

Win tickets to Kidtopia!

April 17, 2017 12:00 AM
94.5 KOOL FM wants to hook you up with a 4 pack of tickets to Kidtopia at Schnepf Farms on Saturday April 22, 2017, plus get qualified to win passes for the Kidtopia Party of your choice!

How to Win:

Listen ALL DAY this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this Monday through Friday
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, April 22 2017
  • Venue: Schnepf Farms
  • Address: 24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

For more information, click here!

