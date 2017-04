Leader of the J. Geils Band, John Geils, has passed away. He was found in his home in Groton, Massachusetts earlier today. No foul play is not a factor at this time according to authorities.

Geils was a founder of the band, but played a background role to the group as far as being the one on camera or in the spotlight.

We remember “Centerfold” and “Freeze Frame” and “Love Stinks”. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, and of course his bandmates.