Steve Perry to Perform with Journey at Rock Hall Induction: Report

By Abby Hassler

Former lead singer Steve Perry will join Journey on stage tonight to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, according to a new report by TMZ.

This report comes after Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the Dayton Daily News last month Perry will be on stage with the band but is “just going to accept the award and then skedaddle.”

Should Perry perform, this would be the first time the band’s current lineup has seen Perry since he made a surprise appearance at Journey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2005, according to Rolling Stone.

Band member Neal Schon already took to social media earlier this month to state the band intends to play “Lights,” “Separate Ways” and “Don’t Stop Believin'” all Perry-era numbers.

The band will be inducted alongside Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Pearl Jam.